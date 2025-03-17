A Stick in Hand, A Dream in Mind: Regan Bulger’s Journey On and Off Ice

Article by Sam Roering. Photo by Sam Roering.

Regan Bulger’s on-ice journey began with a simple request: “I want the stick,” she told her parents.

After a year in learn-to-skate, her parents were planning to enroll her again. But Regan, having watched her older brother play hockey, was determined to follow in his footsteps. With her dad also a hockey player, the sport quickly became a family tradition that would shape her future.

Growing up in Yellowknife, the only city in the Northwest Territories, Regan thrived in a tight-knit community where everyone knew each other. That small-town environment grew her love for hockey a sport that is huge in Yellowknife, though mostly played by boys. Regan was one of the few girls involved, with only one other girl her age playing. The biggest challenge, however, was the lack of opportunities in her hometown.

“If you want to keep playing, you have to move away at a young age, which is not the best, but it’s better for your development,” Bulger explained.

A pivotal moment came when Regan chose to attend Shattuck St. Mary’s, a school known for developing hockey players. The decision changed her life, providing her with opportunities to grow as a player, a student, and a person. At Shattuck, she learned the value of time management—skills she still applies as a Division 1 hockey player at St. Cloud State University.

When it came time to continue her hockey career, Regan immediately felt a connection to St. Cloud State. The opportunity to play in the WCHA, the top conference in women’s college hockey, was exactly what she needed to challenge herself.

“When I stepped on campus, I felt at home immediately. I knew this was where I wanted to further my career, to prove to myself that I could compete and play well at the top level,” Bulger said.

Her overall game has grown a lot during her time at St. Cloud State. The coaching staff has played a key role in refining her game, and her attention to detail has significantly improved. She now notices things on the ice that she didn’t in high school, adding new dimensions to her play.

However, her journey hasn’t been without setbacks. Regan missed her sophomore season due to injury, and the road to recovery wasn’t easy. She faced the difficult realization that she wasn’t the same player she was before the injury.

“It was just shifting to that mindset to know that I will get back to where I was, that it just takes time,” Bulger said.

With that mindset and the support of her coaches, staff, and teammates, Regan pushed through her rehab and made it back on the ice. Her goals for her junior year were clear: regain her pre-injury form and continue to develop as a player.

Looking further to the future, Regan’s ultimate goal is to play in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). She views the opportunity as incredible and is determined to take the next step in her hockey career.

One of Regan’s former teammates, Klara Hymlárová, made history as the first Huskies player to be drafted and play in the PWHL. It’s been exciting for Regan to watch her make the most of the opportunity.

“I have not been to a game yet, but I definitely watch all her games,” Bulger said.

Klara is just one of many inspirations for Regan, who admires those with defensively orientated games in both the NHL and PWHL. She observes their play and looks to incorporate those elements into her own game.

One of Regan’s favorite hockey memories isn’t from the ice, but from the stands. Her family had a tradition of attending the World Juniors every year, and Regan went to eight tournaments starting at the age of two. Her favorite memory comes from the year the event was held in Finland, where Regan and her brother skated on a free outdoor rink outside their hotel while Finland made their gold medal run.

Throughout it all, whether watching global tournaments or playing at the collegiate level, Regan embraces every opportunity. The best advice she’s received along the way has been that it’s okay to fail.

“If you just keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome, then there won’t be any. So it’s scary to take risks, but that’s the true way in which you will develop,” Bulger said.