Healthy Happy Meals: Lifestyle Nutrition Story

Article by Felicity Harding. Photo by Felicity Harding.

Lifestyle Nutrition is a beverage shop located in Waite Park. Owners Brandon and Nikki took over the shop in 2019.

“So Nikki and I actually met here in 2013 and we were both going to college. We both worked here part-time, so this was already established. So we worked here for six years and then in 2019 we had the opportunity to take the business over. We had tried the products, we loved the products, so we knew that this was something that we wanted to do long-term as a career. So it just kind of happened very organically and we took over the business in 2019 and now we’re actually celebrating six years here,” said Lifestyle Nutrition owner Brandon Hiemenz.

Lifestyle Nutrition offers a wide variety of drinks including their new May menu which offers seasonal drinks.

“So we do stuff from protein snacks, meal replacement shakes, post-workout shakes, healthy energy drinks, pre-workouts. So really it’s almost like healthy fast food. So for people that are on the go, we call it like a healthy happy meal. So it’s like instead of burger fries and like a drink, you get a shake, tea and an aloe. So it’s really great for if you’re on the go, super fast, like need something quick on the fly but something that’s healthy. But it’s also like makes you feel really good too,” said Brandon.

On top of making great drinks, Lifestyle Nutrition holds special events throughout the year like bringing in the Easter Bunny.

“We love this community and we just love giving back in certain ways. And just like for example, the Easter Bunny was a cool opportunity to invite kids and families to come get some cute pictures. It also gives us some good exposure. People really hear about us through word of mouth. And so that’s just another way that people get introduced to what we do which is serving the community with healthy fast food. We make meal replacement shakes that literally taste like dessert in a cup and healthy energizing teas. That’s great for clarity and focus.” said owner Nikki Hiemenz.

From their drinks to their events, Lifestyle Nutrition offers something for all ages.