Dashain and Tihar Night – A Celebration of Nepali Culture

Article by Sangita Akter. Photos by MD Aftab Hossain.

Festivals have a way of bringing people together, and this week St. Cloud State students had the chance to experience it straight from the source. On October 5th, the Nepali Student Association (NSA) hosted Dashain and Tihar Night, a celebration of Nepal’s most cherished festivals.

From the moment doors opened at 5:00pm in the Voyagers Room of Atwood Memorial Center, guests were welcomed with blessings, music, and the warmth of community.

The venue was beautifully decorated with colourful lights, kites and prayer flags. The evening was full of tradition and festivity with cultural performances, delicious food and the joy of celebrating Dashain and Tihar together.

Guests were greeted at the entrance not only with tickets but also with blessings, as students placed tika and offered Jamara (the young barley or maize shoots grown especially for Dashain). This tradition, symbolizing peace, prosperity, and strength, set the tone for the evening’s celebration.

Performances throughout the evening included traditional dances, live music, and singing showcasing Nepali culture on stage. Students wore colourful saris, kurtas, and traditional outfits, filling the room with energy and pride.

The event drew support from across the campus. Both, the Bangladesh Student Association (BSA) president ASM Mukit, and the Student Government president, Anindya Das, attended to show their support for NSA.

By the end of the night, the celebration wrapped up with a lively performance from the band, filling the room with music and energy. Students danced, laughed, and sang along, creating memories that will last long after the evening ended. Dashain and Tihar Night was more than just an event; it was a reminder of the importance of culture, community, and togetherness at St. Cloud State University.