Don’t Litter- A Review of the New Jurassic World Rebirth Movie

Article by Ryan Larson

From Thursday, October 2, through Saturday, October 4, students had the opportunity to view a screening of Jurassic World Rebirth at the Atwood Memorial Center Theater. Showtimes started at 6:30 PM.

Released in June, Jurassic World Rebirth, the newest movie in the Jurassic World/Park franchise, is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh in the overall Jurassic Park franchise. Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth can have the rebirth part of its name taken literally, with the movie being a soft reboot.

The movie still is taking place in the same Jurassic World/Park timeline. One can watch the movie with no prior viewing experience of previous movies. Opting to star a whole new cast and characters, Jurassic World Rebirth is the first title in the Jurassic World series that doesn’t star Chris Pratt as Owen Grady. Instead, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson, as Zora Bennett as the main lead. With a rating of 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Jurassic World Rebirth scores better than its predecessor, Jurassic World Dominion, which was 5.6 out of 10. The movie, with its predictable plot and familiar scenes, earned an appropriate 5.9.

For the story, this movie is a complete mess. If you are looking for a movie that tells a good story, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t offer one. Starting the movie by showing someone littering a Snickers wrapper and said Snickers wrapper becomes the sole reason an advanced technological research center focused on dinosaur mutations gets destroyed.

It’s clear that this movie just wants to show off dinosaurs. To the movie’s credit, the dinosaurs are the best part of this movie. The design of the dinosaurs are done well. With the big bad dinosaur inspired by a hodgepodge of famous movie monsters.

Director Gareth Edwards said, “The skeletal Xenomorph from Alien, the dungeon behemoth from Return of the Jedi, and the original Big Bad from Spielberg’s first Jurassic Park movie. Those references turn up all in one particular twisted dinosaur.” It’s just a shame that the best part about the movie shows up at the start for less than a minute and then disappears until the last ten minutes of the movie.

On top of that we only see this “particular twisted dinosaur” eat two humans that never put up a fight and watch it chomp down on a helicopter. It doesn’t even show the dinosaur catching the helicopter or fighting it. Other than those three events, all the dinosaur does is menacingly walk towards the characters.

With the best part of the movie being nonexistent, the rest of the runtime follows a group of mercenaries led by Scarlett Johansson as they attempt to collect blood from three different dinosaur species, which can prevent heart disease.

The movie also following a family, whose only purpose is to lengthen the time to run. Seriously, there was no reason for this family to be in the movie. You could have expunged them, and the story would have turned out the exact same.

Overall, Jurassic World Rebirth is meh at best. The only reason to see this movie is that it’s free for students to watch in the campus theater. Without that, this is not a movie you should spend money on to watch.