St. Cloud State Embraces Alex Ferrell as New Residential Hall Director

Article by Matthew Moorlach. Photo by Matthew Moorlach.

Alex Farrell started working as the new Shoemaker Hall Director for St. Cloud State University on Jan. 2, 2025.

Alex has many duties around Shoemaker, all aimed at the same goal: making the hall a better place.

“I oversee the residence assistance in the building. I work with our general maintenance workers to make sure maintenance, and facilities are up to date. I oversee conduct processes if a student is misbehaving. I also help facilitate programs and help RA’s put-on programs,” said Farrell.

It’s clear that Alex’s main goal is building a sense of community.

Erin Schlagel, a Residential Advisor said “He always has his door open; he is always there for the residence and his team. He wants to make an impact by checking in on people and making sure they’re okay.”

With the school year already halfway through, it can be difficult adjusting to an already established community. However, Alex seems to have adjusted perfectly.

“I am working with the community that is already built and finding out what the community needs or is missing and working on those things over this next semester,” said Farrell.

Another part of that community is showing appreciation for others, and Alex has a unique way of doing so.

He has kept the door decorations that RA’s put on doors since his freshman year and he still loves having them up on his office door and his bulletin board.

Alex explained how the door decorations have meaning, whether you’re making them or choosing which ones to hang up. His favorite thing about them is the memories that they bring.

Rose Smith, a resident of Shoemaker said, “I like them, they’re nice. I like how the RA’s share their door decorations with the other RA’s and so their doors look very decorative.”

Alex has settled into his new job as Hall Director and is continuing to find ways to build a sense of community.