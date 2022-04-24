SCSU Hosting Toy Drive for Children in Ukraine

Article written by Danielle Remme

St. Cloud State University is always looking for new ways to not just help around our local community, but to make a difference around the world. Students and staff have been brainstorming on ways to send our support to those of need in Ukraine.

The university landed on an idea of a toy drive for children currently in Ukrainian refugee camps. Anybody is welcome and encouraged to donate. Donations of all new and gently used toys will be accepted.

Zachary Mangas, Director of Veteran Resource Center, is leading this event. “These children have parents, brothers, sisters, and other family members back in Ukraine who are defending their homes and cities. A toy is not going to replace their mother or father being away and it is not going to replace their home, but it may help take their mind off the challenges they are facing for a period of time.” Zachary’s goal is to help ease some of the anxiety these kids must be feeling. “Doing nothing does not lead up to our values at SCSU”, he says.

Neighbors, students, and staff are encouraged to go through their homes and find a toy or two to donate. Something seemingly meaningless to us is an opportunity to go a long way to these children in need.

The university is accepting donations of gently used and new toys. You can also donate over the phone by calling 320-308-3984, or by visiting the St. Cloud State Foundation website. Drop offs can be made at one of two locations:

The Veterans Resource Center (Administrative Services Building, Room 100)

Student Life and Development (Atwood Memorial Center, Room 110)

Toys will be shipped out the week of May 1st.