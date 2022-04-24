Huskies take game one against Bemidji State

Article written by Joseph Erickson

ST.CLOUD, MN – St. Cloud State (26-10, 18-4 NSIC) extends their winning streak to 11 games defeating Bemidji State (5-10, 2-19 NSIC) in game one of a three game set by a final score of 10-2. Senior Ryan Duffy (3.1, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K’s) had to leave the game early due to injury but earned himself the win in his ninth start of the season. The Beavers had one lead on the day after two innings thanks to a two RBI single from Sam Kalberer in the bottom of the second. It was quickly erased and St. Cloud started to string hits together and score seven out of their 10 runs in the final three innings. St. Cloud State wins 10-2 off 17 hits to open their weekend series against Bemidji State.

KEY MOMENT

Redshirt junior Sam Riola (4-for-6, 2 R, Solo HR) led off the seventh inning with his 15th home run of the year to give St. Cloud a 5-2 lead. Eventually the Huskies added two more runs to cap off a great inning.

TOP HUSKIES

Redshirt sophomore Tate Wallat (3-for-5, 3 R, RBI) extends his hitting streak to 14 games.

Redshirt sophomore Drew Bulson (2-for-4, R, 3 RBI) drove in three today via a single and sacrifice fly.

True freshman Ethan Navratil (3-for-5, RBI) had a career high three hit day and now has 5 RBI in his last two games.

NOTES

St. Cloud State has 26 runs on 36 hits their last two games, only three of the hits are extra base hits.

The Huskies were 10-for-28 (.357 avg) with runners on base.

All nine hitters In the Huskies starting lineup recorded a hit, six of them scored a run.

Quotables

Husky Outfielder John Nett

“I think we are doing a really good job of building off what the previous batter has done. Stringing together base hits and being a tough out at the plate is how were going to be successful. We look to keep doing the same thing tomorrow and continue are winning ways”

UP NEXT

St. Cloud State and Bemidji State meet tomorrow at Joe Faber Field for a double header to wrap up the weekend series. The Beavers will be the home team for both games with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. CT for game one and game two to follow at approximately 3:00 p.m. CT.