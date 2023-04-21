It All Started with a Dream: Spencer Meier’s Legacy

Article Written by Zac Chapman.

Spencer Meier dreamt of putting on the black and cardinal sweater. He looked up to the teams before him. Now a local hero, he reflects on a successful career that all started with a dream.

Meier’s grandpa is a longtime St. Cloud State Huskies fan. At the age of three, Meier started attending games with his grandpa, a season ticket holder for the past 25 years.

“He’s the reason I’m here,” said Meier about his grandpa. “He would bring me to games, and I just fell in love with it right away.”

Meier grew up in Sartell, Minn. just 15 minutes north of St. Cloud State.

He grew up with a pond in his backyard, which he would skate on once it froze. However, the pond was not the only opportunity to go and skate.

“The rink manager in Sartell was great to me. I could go in and skate whenever I wanted. It was amazing.”

Meier credits a big part of his success to Sartell’s youth hockey program. Along with Sartell, he thanks the surrounding cities, like St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids, for being key to his development.

Meier is the first successful Division 1 hockey player to come out of Sartell and the second player to ever play for a Division 1 program. The other player is a former teammate of his.

“Keenan Lund is a really good friend of mine. We played hockey growing up together all the time. He was always over, playing on the pond. He’s an amazing guy.”

Lund played two years for the Air Force Academy before finishing his career at Augsburg University.

Coming out of high school, Meier had no idea what the process was going to look like.

He ended up playing a year in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force. His lone year of juniors was a success as he helped bring Fargo their first championship. When he returned to Scheels Arena for the NCAA tournament this past season, he took a victory lap for being a 2018 Clark Cup Champion.

After playing some good hockey with the Fargo Force, Meier started to hear from Division 1 programs.

“It was crazy, I thought. Northern Michigan were the first ones to call me. They were pushing me, I went to go visit there, it’s a beautiful campus, and I was like, ‘oh this was crazy’. I never really realized I was going to get an opportunity to play D1. So, when the first school calls, you’re kinda like, ‘Oh wow.’ It’s awesome and you don’t really think about other schools because in the moment I’m just lucky to get this one.”

Meier also visited Bemidji State and talked with Minnesota State and Minnesota Duluth briefly. However, his recruitment ended after he received his next offer.

“When St. Cloud called, it was a no-brainer. I didn’t even come on a visit. I’m from here, I know what it’s about.”

Meier is not the first one in his family to participate in St. Cloud State athletics. Meier’s dad, Kevin Meier, was a part of the baseball team.

Former St. Cloud State head coach, Bob Motzco, recruited Meier to the team before taking the head coaching job for the University of Minnesota.

“When [Brett] Larson was named the head coach, it was still a no-brainer for me. I’m coming to St. Cloud to play. He called me, and the rest of my class, and said ‘just so you know, I want you to come here. You’re not leaving. You’re coming to St. Cloud; we really want you.’ That was really cool. I’m sure he had a ton of stuff going on since that was the same day he was announced so then right there, and I knew all along, but that just confirmed it. I’m not leaving, I’m coming to St. Cloud.”

Meier joined as a late add, and it was unclear if he would be able to join the Huskies after one year of playing with the Fargo Force. He credits his transition to many of the other players in his class.

“It was an amazing class to come in with. A great group of guys who are best buddies for life. I call them brothers. They’re amazing.”

In his eyes, the locker room and culture of the team is truly the best. Besides it being a fun environment, the team leaned on one another to grow. The upper classman helped pave the way for Meier and the rest of the underclassman. He also acknowledges the impact former captain’s Jimmy Schuldt and Jack Ahcan had on his game as well as his leadership.

The hockey team named Meier captain after two seasons.

“The first thing that goes through your mind is I’m a junior and there are some seniors on this team that probably wanted to be captain. But the team votes on it. So, it was really cool to see that the team voted me for captain. It was amazing and a dream come true. It was really emotional for me.”

Under his leadership, the St. Cloud State Huskies rallied to their second ever Frozen Four. After defeating Minnesota State, The Huskies earned their first ever trip to the National Championship game.

“It’s hard not to say the Frozen Four run,” Meier said about his favorite on-ice memories. “The Frozen Four run was really cool. Winning the regional, going to the Frozen Four. You get police escorts everywhere. You show up to the hotel and the bands playing for you. Big meal room and a pool table, a bunch of games set up for you and relaxation. The whole town comes to support you. That was really cool, everything about it.”

Meier said winning the Penrose his freshman year and winning the NCHC tournament this past season are also some of his fondest memories.

While Meier is known for being the captain of the St. Cloud State Huskies on the ice, his involvement outside of the Herb National Hockey Center speaks volume about his character.

This past year, Meier started his own youth hockey camp for boys and girls between the ages of six and 13. The camp lasted a week.

“The hockey camp has been a blast. We ended up having about 60 kids sign up, so it went really well. Everything ran smoothly.”

Some of Meier’s St. Cloud State teammates came to help coach at the camp. He even landed a couple of sponsorships from St. Cloud Subaru and Cory Oberg Real Estate.

“It was fun to see the kids smile and have fun. Us coaches had just as much fun as they did. It was a blast.”

Meier will host his camp once again this summer. The camp is entering its second year of existence and registration is now open on spencermeierhockey.com.

Outside of his own camp, Meier participates in other camps around the community, including CMDP that’s run out of Sartell and Minnesota Wild Special Hockey. He also participates with Special Olympics Floor Hockey.

“It really puts it into perspective how good we have it. Just seeing those guys running around on the gym floor with sticks and pucks, it’s super fun to be a part of. They’re all great people, they’re such good people. We should actually learn, the whole world should learn how to be as good of people as those guys are because they’re awesome.”

Meier’s collegiate career is now officially over. His presence will be missed according to one of his former teammates.

“I think we’re just going miss having him at the rink every day. He’s such a great guy. He’s always laughing, always smiling. He’s someone that makes you want to go to the rink every day,” said Josh Luedtke. “I’m going to miss seeing his face around the room, just the energy he brings and his work ethic. Everything he does at the rink is something that is going to be missed for sure.”

One of Luedtke’s favorite memories of Meier happened this offseason on the golf course. Roughly around the 12th hole, he saw Meier chucking a water bottle up into a tree. After asking what Meier was doing, Meier told him he had gotten his golf club stuck into a tree, about 50 feet above them. Sometimes, when Meier threw the water bottle, the water spilled out and he had to continuously refill it. Luedtke believes Meier got his club back after an hour’s worth of effort.

Meier leaves the helm of St. Cloud with 17 goals and 45 assists for a total of 62 career points. This past season, he put up three goals and six assists for nine total points. He only took 16 penalties in his career and took only one in his final year.

Meier is planning on finishing up school before making a move towards the pros. Meier also says he is healing from an injury he battled through all year long.

“I was kinda dealing with an injury all year, it was some sciatic nerve stuff. We actually said it was my shoulder too. We told people it was upper body, so when I was playing, they wouldn’t target the lower body. It was actually my back and a sciatic nerve issue going down my leg. It was frustrating and it would never get healthy. We tried resting it for a bit there at the beginning of the year, it got better, but it was never great. I was fortunate enough that I could play and push through it.”

Brendan Bushy, Micah Miller, Aidan Spellacy, Grant Cruikshank, Jaxon Castor and Jami Krannila have all made the leap to professional hockey. However, a timeline is in place for Meier to join the list of former Huskies turned pro.

“I didn’t want to start my professional career at 75%. I decided to rest the rest of the year. I’m going to see some doctors, do some rehab and really get this thing back to 100%. Then I will sign somewhere this summer, not sure where yet, but we’ll sign somewhere this summer and that’s the plan.”

It’s not every day you get an opportunity to play for the team you grew up watching, let alone be the captain for three consecutive seasons. But for Spencer Meier, it was reality. A five-year career for the St. Cloud State Huskies was a dream. A dream that Meier turned into a legacy.