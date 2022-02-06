Men’s basketball tamed by Moorhead Dragons in Late Drama

Written by James McAuley

The SCSU Men’s basketball team lost to the Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons 69-67. The Huskies got off to a great start, leading the game throughout the entire first half. Both teams had struggles with shooting the ball in the first half, but the Dragons came out of the second half with some defensive stops and made a few shots to give them a lead early into the second half. The Huskies made a few too many mistakes and didn’t make crucial shots late into the game. They started to come back and got within two points with two minutes left to go in the game. They had five seconds and one play to win or tie the game. They took a very contested three pointer that didn’t go in as time expired. Rough weekend for the Huskies basketball team with two “nail biting” games that were unfortunate losses.