Men’s Hockey split against Omaha

Article written by Mikayla Rentsch

The St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team matched up this weekend against Nebraska, Omaha. The two game series resulted in a split. The Huskies took game one Friday Nov 12 night in a 5-1 victory.

The Huskies had two players score two goals. Senior Forward Easton Brodzinski scored his 60th and 61st career goals sending him into the top-10 all-time goals scored in St. Cloud State history. Sophomore Forward Veeti Meetien was the other skater who tallied two goals.

It didn’t take Meetien long, as he was able to find the back of the net only 4:26 after puck drop, securing the early lead. With help from Sophomore Forward Joe Molenaar who scored his first goal of the season on a power play in the second period, the Huskies walked away with the win. In game two the Mavericks were able to keep the scoring much closer.

Mr. Hockey Minnesota a.k.a Jack Peart found the back of the net in the first period for an early 1-0 lead. It didn’t take long for the Mavericks to put one past the Huskies goaltender tying the game 1-1. The Mavericks stayed ahead finding the back of the net again for a 2-1 lead. Graduate Forward Kevin Fitzgerald tied the game in the third period off a rebound from Senior Forward Micah Miller, sending the game into overtime.

The Mavericks own Taylor Ward, the nation’s goal leader, slipped one past St. Cloud goatender David Hrenak, the nation’s no.1 goaltender, secured the win for Omaha, 3-2. Ths Huskies will hit the road this weekend, Nov 20-21 to take on Western Michigan in a two game series. Puck drop for game one is set for Friday at 6:00 pm following an additional 6:00 pm start time for Saturday’s game.