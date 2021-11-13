Mens Hockey Sweeps Colorado College, Top The Polls For The Third Straight Week

Article Written by Ryan McNamara

The men’s hockey team completed a road sweep against Colorado College this past weekend, on November 5th and 6th, finishing off their first in-conference series.

The wins against the Tigers brought the Huskies season record to 8-2-0 (2-0-0). St. Cloud State was led by Jami Krannila on Friday night, who scored two key goals, in the third period and overtime, to lead the Huskies to a 3-2 overtime win against Colorado College. Kevin Fitzgerald answered the call Saturday night, leading the Huskies with three points, a goal and two assists, in their 4-1 win against the Tigers. Micah Miller also scored in both games, and Seamus Donohue added three points in the series.

The men’s team sits atop the USCHO Top 20 rankings for the third straight week, earning 42 of a possible 48 first-place votes. St. Cloud State will come back home for a series on November 12th and 13th, against #11 Nebraska-Omaha, who will be without Matt Miller, Chayse Primeau and three other skaters, according to The Gateway writer, Jordan McAlpine. After Omaha, the Huskies face off against Western Michigan and North Dakota, who are ranked 9th and 7th in the latest USCHO poll, respectively.