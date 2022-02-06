Men’s hockey take tough loss in Mile High City

Written by James McAuley

The St. Cloud State Huskies took on the Denver Pioneers tonight without Head coach Brett Larsen, Sam Hentges, and NCHC Player of the month Nick Perbix with their Olympic appearance. It didn’t seem to be a problem when the Huskies took a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period, and they looked very good. They were passing the puck well and won key face offs. Their offensive electricity flowed early and gave them a strong start to a game with a difficult opponent who hasn’t lost at home this season. The momentum was certainly in SCSU’s favor early. But as the second period started, the Huskies were given a five-minute major penalty for boarding. During that penalty Denver were able to score two goals and get back into the game. But the scoring for Denver didn’t stop there and continued for the remainder of the game. The Huskies defense struggled a lot tonight, with a lot of penalties and shorthanded situations in the second and third periods. That was a lot of work for the Huskies and used up a lot of their energy. That was perfect for Denver and lead to their offensive power in the later parts of the game. The final score was 8-5 in favor of Denver, with their home win streak still active after a tough loss for the Huskies.