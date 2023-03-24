SCSU Shuts Out Minnesota State University In 4-0 Win

Article Written by Samantha Roering.

In their 17th NCAA tournament appearance, the St. Cloud State University Huskies hockey team matched against the Minnesota State Mavericks. The Mavericks finished the season 25-12-1 with a win in the CCHA tournament, while SCSU went 24-12-3, winning the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

The first period of play began in favor of the Mavericks. The Huskies got outshot 10-4, spending most of the period in their defensive zone. That was largely due to poor puck handling and cheap turnovers in their own zone. Luckily, they were bailed out by senior goaltender Jaxon Castor, who would make saves on all shots faced.

The second period would start with the momentum in favor of Minnesota State University again. SCSU’s penalty kill got tested as Jami Krannila was sent to the box for two minutes due to a slashing penalty. The Huskies would successfully kill the penalty and be sent to a power play of their own when Brendan Furry got called for holding.

They’d capitalize on the power play with a wrist shot from Veeti Miettinen, giving the Huskies the first goal. The assists went to Grant Cruikshank and Adam Ingram, with the momentum shifting in SCSU’s favor.

Shortly after the goal, SCSU’s Josh Luedtke and MSU’s Lucas Sowder got sent to the box on offsetting minors. That’d mean two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey. The Huskies would control the puck for most of that time, generating some scoring chances in the process.

While nothing would come of the 4-on-4 play, the energy continued to tilt in SCSU’s favor. They’d create more scoring opportunities, handle the puck better, and look like a complete team. That was evident when defensemen Jack Peart picked up the second goal for the Huskies. The shot, from just inside the blue line, was assisted by Jack Rogers and Grant Ahcan. It’d extend the Huskies’ lead to close out the second period.

They’d start the third with some of that same energy they closed the second on, generating opportunities and defending well. That’d be interrupted, as a tripping call against Mason Reiners would send them to a crucial penalty kill. They escaped unscathed, not allowing a shot on goal, thanks to shot blocks from Kyler Kupka and Brendan Bushy.

Jaxon Castor would continue to impress as the Mavericks tried to rally late in the game. MSU’s efforts would fall short, and the Huskies would add an insurance goal. Veeti Miettinen would miss his shot, and Aidan Spellacy would be unsuccessful with the rebound. The second rebound, however, would be put in the net by Zach Okabe, putting the Huskies ahead 3-0.