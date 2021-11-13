SCSU Volleyball Team Captures Share Of NSIC Title

Article Written by Ryan McNamara

The weekend of Nov 6, the St Cloud State women’s volleyball team captured at least a share of the NSIC regular season title. Picked to finish 3rd in the NSIC preseason coach’s poll, the women’s team sits two games ahead of 2nd place Winona State.

The Huskies improved to 22-4 and 17-1 in conference play in the team’s November 6th victory against #14 Southwest Minnesota State. Linsey Rachel and Kenzie Foley combined for 31 kills and Phebie Rossi added 12 blocks, as the women’s team beat the Mustangs in four sets.

St. Cloud State has won twelve games in a row and has a chance to tie their longest win streak since 1985 with two games left in the regular season. The Huskies wrap up their historic season on the road this weekend, facing Wayne State College and Augustana University (SD) on November 12th and 13th, before gearing up for the NSIC Tournament, which starts November 18th.