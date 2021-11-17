Weekend Men’s Hockey Update

Article written by Mikayla Rentsch

This weekend the St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey team will head to Kalamazoo to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in a two-game series. The Huskies are currently coming out of a weekend split against Nebraska, Omaha and look to add to their wins this weekend. After, the weekend split St. Cloud sits with a 9-3 overall record, averaging 3.75 goals per game, with a .943 save percentage. Sixteen Huskies have scored goals this season, and three of them hold six goals each.

Senior Forward Easton Brodzinski, Junior Forward Jammi Krannila, and graduate Forward Kevin Fitzgerald each hold the six goals. After this past weekend, Easton Brodzinski scored his 60th and 61st career goal moving him into the top-10 all-time in St. Cloud State history in goals scored. These three skaters will be key contributors in this weekend’s series.

St. Cloud State lost to Western Michigan in an overtime loss in their last matchup and look to redeem themselves going into the weekend. Western Michigan is currently 6-4 record, averaging 3.2 goals per game, with a .896 save percentage. This will be a heated series between these two teams. Puck drop is set for 6:00 pm on both Friday and Saturday. You can catch all the live action on https://www.nchc.tv .