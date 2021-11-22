Women’s hockey falls to University of Minnesota in series opener

Article written by Seung Chul Kim

The SCSU Women’s hockey team played with the University Of Minnesota in Nov 19. Unfortunately, The Huskies fall 2-6 3 University Of Minnesota.

The Huskies couldn’t recover from a tough second period in a hotly-contested game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Friday’s match. scored her team leading personal sixth goal of the season while Addi Scribner (Sophomore player) added on the power play to account for the Huskies scoring. Taylor Lind (Senior player) tallied a pair of assists for a two-point game, Jenniina Nylund (Junior player) notched a helper and Dayle Ross (Sophomore player) scored her first collegiate point with an assist in the first period.

The Huskies outshot Minnesota 11-10 in the half by creating plenty of chances, but the momentum halted in the second. For SCSU top players, there are Taylor Lind (Senior) who recorded a multi-point game with a pair of assists and Emma Gently (Junior) and Addi Scribner (Sophomore) each scored for SCSU. And Taytum Geier (Junior) led St. Cloud State with