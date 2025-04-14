An Easter Event at Scheels Builds Community

Article by Matthew Moorlach. Photo by Matthew Moorlach.

Scheels hosted an event in anticipation for Easter Sunday. Kids lined up in the store for their turn to build Legos, find Easter eggs, and race toy cars.

“Legos is all about what you can create, it’s always something different,” said event coordinator Sadie Baumann.

Kids like the creativity that they get to show through Legos. Being able to build and create whatever they want is what makes them unique.

The event also had Lego race tracks and slot cars for kids to play with.

Event coordinator Ashlyn Spoden said, “Kids love cars, which brings something for everyone. If they’re not into the Legos, it brings another event for them to try out and do different things that they may not have at home.”

The kids weren’t the only ones getting in on the fun. Parents and Scheels staff were also having fun seeing the cars loop around the tracks.

“Even watching our managers as we were setting up these Hot Wheels, just seeing them testing them and making sure they worked, it’s fun for all ages,” said Baumann.

Staff hid Easter eggs all around the store for children to find. Once a kid found an egg, they brought it to the egg opening station for the rewards inside. Scheels is happy to host this event because of the joy that it brings to families.

“It’s a fun little thing to do to spend your weekend, being able to take your kids out and do something that you may not be able to afford to do. It’s free so that brings a lot of openness and opportunity for kids that may not get that,” said Spoden.

The focus for this event was all about the kids, making sure they had a smile on their face when they opened an Easter egg or launched a race car. Scheels will be hosting other events like this throughout the year.