Local Run Club Builds Community With Weekly Runs

Article by Sam Roering. Photo by Sam Roering.

In the heart of downtown St. Cloud, Endurance Run Shop is more than just a shoe store, it’s a common gathering place for the local running community.

On Wednesdays, they host weekly runs, often featuring unique themes. Their most recent event, a St. Patrick’s Day 5K, brought out an enthusiastic group of people ready to celebrate.

People showed up decked out in festive outfits, from sparkly hats to neon shirts. Endurance Run Shop provided an assortment of green themed snacks and beverages as well.

Runners and walkers of all ages and paces took part in the event. Some were first time members of the run club while others had a long history of running. Everyone had their own reason for attending.

“It’s something fun to do with my son and it’s nice to get outside to enjoy the outdoors,” said Brickael Henderson, a participant.

The run club has been around long before the current owners took over. Jessica Hardy, one of the owners, emphasized how committed they are to continuing the tradition and how the community has played a big part in the success of the club.

Beyond organizing events, Endurance Run Shop is known for their personalized approach to shoe fittings. They make sure their customers are not just getting the right size, but getting the shoe that best fits their needs.

The store is also dedicated to supporting local runners, especially student athletes.

“They always have deals for any school in the area so you can get your shoes for a discount. It’s really wonderful,” said Joe Anderson, a former cross-country runner.

Runners also get the opportunity to test out the latest running technology at their events. On Wednesday, brand representatives from Hoka and On were present, letting people try out demo shoes.

The demo shoes are often the latest shoe releases, making it an exclusive opportunity. They bring all sizes of men’s and women’s models so that anyone who wants to can test out the shoes.

The demo experience allows them to not only try on the shoes, but to actually take them for a run and experience firsthand how they perform. It’s beneficial to do more than try them on before committing to a purchase.

“Each person that’s running can come in, put them on, and then our reps will tell them about the technology,” Jessica Hardy explained.

For those who missed out on the St. Patrick’s Day 5K, the Endurance Run Shop regularly posts their upcoming events on social media.