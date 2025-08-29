Veteran Resource Center Hosts Back to School Cookout

During the first week of school, a variety of organizations and clubs kick off the first week of school in different ways. From bonfires to billiards, these events are meant to wecome back returning students while also welcoming those new to St. Cloud State. Over the years, these events have become annual traditions for the university, and they often allow students to reconnect with each other or to make new friends. On Wednesday, Aug. 27th, the Veteran Resource Center (VRC) hosted their annual cookout outside the administrative building on campus.

The cookout boasted food and yard games for everyone to enjoy. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served, along with chips and beverages. Attendees could play cornhole or just sit and chat with fellow students and staff. The event also had a variety of sponsors who stopped by to chat about their resources and how students can utilize them. While past years have been successful, this year took the event to new heights.

“This is, I think, the best turnout we’ve had so far,” said Isacc Reich, a current member of the Student Veterans Organization. “We literally ran out of hamburgers. We are out of hotdogs. Chips went by so fast, and we had to run inside and grab our own soda stash to bring out here.”

The Student Veteran Organization (SVO) are the ones who occupy the VRC, found in the administrative building on campus. The organization and the VRC help veterans or family members of vets in a multitude of ways, one of which is benefits.

“What we try to do is help them through that process.” said Reich, who is a veteran himself and served nearly 10 years in the Marine corps. “If a student comes in who is a veteran, or maybe is the child of a veteran, we try and help answer any questions about their benefits. The paperwork can be very confusing; with all the forms you have to fill out and all of the information you have to provide.”

Despite its name, the VRC is designed to help all students on campus, not just those who have served.

“It’s not just for veterans,” said Reich, “even though that’s kind of how it ends up being. But everyone is always welcome. Thing is, the Veterans Resource Center is for every student on campus.”

The organization hosts multiple events throughout the year, one being a study session prior to finals week. Sponsors donate food during the week, and students can get together and study, holding each other accountable.

“Two weeks before finals, we do like a finals prep week. So, all the SVO members and then [our director] Kristen and sometimes our sponsors will volunteer to bring in a meal for the day. All of the offices in the building try to donate something during that week, that second to last week before finals,” said Reich

The organization’s next event will be a flag raising ceremony to honor those who have served in the U.S armed forces. Dates to be announced at a later time.