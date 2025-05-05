Whitney Senior Center Hosts Craft Fair 

Article by Noah Grant. Photo by Noah Grant.

The Whitney Senior Center hosted a Craft Fair on April 8 to allow their residents to showcase their talents. Members of several clubs at the Senior Center took part in the event, including the woodworking, wood carving, crafting, and knitting clubs.

The woodwork took center stage, featuring several impressive creations that were all made at the Senior Center Woodshop.

“I’ve been at the woodshop for somewhere between eight or nine years now,” said Steve Erlander, the lead supervisor at the Woodshop. “More of a hobby now than anything else.”

It’s a hobby that certainly keeps him busy.

“My lead supervisory role does not require me to be here every day, but I try to be here for a little bit most days,” said Erlander.

The Woodshop features many tools that are available for use, including saws, lathes, and sanders. With all the machines and instruments that are in the Woodshop, the range of possibilities is almost endless.

“If you want to make it, we’ll help you,” said Erlander. “We don’t build houses, but pretty much anything else we can do.”

The Craft Fair was the perfect way for some to show off their creations. In addition to the woodworking, other products included quilted potholders, knitted hats, and wool mittens, just to name a few.

Sue Skoblik, one of the vendors at the event, has been quilting for over thirty years. She also had decorative cards on display, which is a project she started recently.

“This is my newer thing I’m doing,” said Skoblik. “Punching the cards and using a needle and thread and doing the designs.”

No matter what skills the vendors displayed, all enjoyed the opportunity to show off their talents at the Craft Fair.

“[We get to] share it with the other people here and share it with the people out in the community,” said Skoblik. “And now we’re sharing it with the public.”

The Craft Fair ran for three days, from April 8-10. For more events like this one, visit their page on the city of St. Cloud website.