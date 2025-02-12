Campus Event Weekend Outlook: Feb. 13-16

Article by Eli Holm. Photo by Eli Holm

Thursday, Feb. 13

Valentine’s Secret Admirer

On Thursday, the Huskies Events and Activities team hosts two Valentine’s-themed events. First, there will be an opportunity to send a rose and a note, anonymously, to someone you admire. The HEAT office will reach out to the recipient via email. You can send a rose from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the HEAT office in the Atwood Memorial Center.

IRB Office Hours for Human Subjects Research

The Institutional Review Board Office Hours gives students a chance to have an in-depth discussion on the approval process for research involving human subjects. The event is virtually held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Zoom link can be found when RSVPing on HuskiesConnect.

Affordability Workshop: AI for OER

Open Education Resources, or OER, are Education Materials released into the public domain for free use by other educators. University Library Faculty Support is hosting a workshop on how AI can be used to ease the process of creating OER and finding a way to implement AI into the development process. The workshop is hosted on Zoom from 1 to 2 p.m. The meeting ID can be found on HuskiesConnect.

Social Work Association Valentine’s Bake Sale

The St. Cloud State Social Work Association hosts a Valentine’s Day Bake Sale. This event promises many sugary treats, with proceeds going to “Project Homeless Connect,” an event taking place in October. The Bake Sale will take place in the Atwood Memorial Center’s Main Lounge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Calvary College Nights: Palentine’s Day

In their weekly series, the student-led Calvary College Ministry hosts “discussion, fellowship, and food,” by engaging students with the gospel and accompanying conversation. This meeting is themed around “Palentine’s Day,” an annual event celebrating platonic love. There will be a guest speaker to guide the service. College Nights take place every Thursday at the Calvary Community Church from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Atwood After Dark

In their first Atwood After Dark, Huskies Events hosts a Valentine’s-themed event. This is one of the signature events for the Huskies, with activities like Giant Twister, Speed Friending, Karaoke, and Bowling. There will be prizes and crafts activities too, and free Valentine’s Day food to fuel the fun. The event takes place in the Atwood Memorial Center and is free for students with a valid University ID, and $10 for public attendees.

Friday, Feb. 14

DIY Dessert Dippers

To end their Delight-FUL week, Huskies Dining hosts a make-your-own Dessert Dipper bar, with bases like strawberries and marshmallows, and toppings like chocolate and cameral sauce. Delight-FUL is a week-long event encouraging kindness around college campuses across the country. Delight-FUL wraps up its week of cheer at Garvey Commons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KVSC Trivia Weekend: Trick-or-Trivia

KVSC Radio hosts their 46 annual Trivia Weekend, a 50-hour long trivia competition where teams test their knowledge in one of the longest-running and most cherished trivia games in the St. Cloud community. This year’s questions will be a mix between the Halloween theme and a wide range of topics. Student teams can register at the KVSC Studio in Stewart Hall, where they will get free entry into the competition. Non-student teams can register online or in person, with a cost of $60 per team. More information, registration, and volunteer opportunities can be found on the KVSC website. Registration closes at 3 p.m. and the games kick off at 5:00 p.m. Participants and viewers alike can tune in on 88.1 FM and watch supported programming through UTVS.

Valentine’s Day Karaoke

The Drama Club hosts a Karaoke Night for Valentine’s Day, encouraging soulful singing between partners and friends alike. Karaoke kicks off at 6 p.m. in the Glacier Room of the Atwood Memorial Center.

Esports MLB Tournament: Registration Ends

Campus Recreation will close registration for their Esports MLB Tournament, a one-day event with an intramural tee-shirt as the top prize. The event is free to register until 7 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Center in Hallenbeck Hall, with further details provided once registered.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Culminating Project Process and Formatting Workshop

The Graduates Student Program hosts an online workshop for students who require a culminating project for their degree. These workshops help aid students with the outlining and formatting process, ensuring students the best results for their work. The workshop is hosted from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the Zoom Meeting Link can be found on HuskiesConnect.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Intramural Ice Hockey League: Registration Closes

Campus Recreation will close registration for their Intramural Hockey League. There are options for men, women, and COED teams. Registration closes at 5 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Center in Hallenbeck Hall.

3v3 Basketball Tournament: Registration Closes

Campus Recreation will close registration for their one-day 3v3 Basketball Tournament. This is a men’s-only event. The event is free to register until 5 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Center in Hallenbeck Hall, with further details provided once registered.