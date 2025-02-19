Campus Events Weekend Outlook for Feb. 20-23

Article by Eli Holm. Photo by Eli Holm

Thur. Feb. 20th

Assessment, Rubrics, and Tests

Honors College hosts a workshop on using AI to develop classroom assessment tools. This workshop is aimed primarily at teachers looking to save time, while still providing useful student feedback. Dave Blanchard, director of the Online and Distance Learning Department, leads the workshop. The workshop takes place in the ISELF Room 101 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Culminating Project Process and Formatting Workshop

The Graduates Student Program hosts an online workshop for students who require a culminating project for their degree. These workshops help aid students with the outlining and formatting process, ensuring students the best results for their work. The workshop is hosted from 12 to 1 p.m., and the Zoom Meeting Link can be found on HuskiesConnect.

Cybersecurity Kahoot

The Cybersecurity Information Assurance Club hosts a Kahoot night to challenge students and club members on their skills in online security, hacking prevention, and internet etiquette. The games will feature beginner and intermediate levels, giving everyone a chance to compete, as well as prioritizing learning essentials in cyber safety. There will be pizza and refreshments as well. The games go from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the HBS Student Lounge located at Centennial Hall 462.

MBA Information Sessions

The Master of Business Administration hosts a monthly online information session for their accelerated program, which gives students insight into the business processes crucial to their field. The session goes from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Zoom link, Meeting ID, and passcode can be found on HuskiesConnect.

Calvary College Nights: Ephesians

In their weekly series, the student-led Calvary College Ministry hosts “discussion, fellowship, and food,” engaging students with the gospel and accompanying conversation. This meeting will look at “The Epistle to the Ephesians,” and feature a guest speaker to guide the service. College Nights take place every Thursday at the Calvary Community Church from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Write Night

The University Library continues with its monthly Write Nights. These nights hope to give faculty, staff, and graduate students a chance for accountability and community to pursue their academic writing. Participants are encouraged to set a goal for the evening and to help each other achieve it. There will be hosts available in MC 218 for advice throughout the night, as well as online hosts available for a Zoom breakout room. The event is held in the University Library from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Huskies Cinema: Wicked

The Huskies Events and Activities team continues their Huskies Cinema program with 2024’s Wicked. The film is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz and follows Elphaba and her unlikely friendship with Glinda. Huskies Cinema is free to students with a valid St. Cloud State ID and are allowed 2 free guests with admission. A free concessions stand is available throughout the show. The pre-show begins at 7:30 in the Atwood Theatre, with the film starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21st

Using Graduate Student Online Forms: Drop-In Session

The School of Graduate Studies hosts an online drop-in period for all graduate students, faculty, and advisors. Graduate students are required to submit online forms to complete their program, so this session will help with the submission process and completion deadlines. The online session will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and the Zoom link can be accessed on HuskiesConnect.

Esports Game Night: Fortnite

The St. Cloud State Esports Team hosts a Fortnite-focused event featuring the mini-games Box Fights and Zonewars. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Esports Arena. You can test your skills by RSVPing on HuskiesConnect.

Crochet/Knit with the Drama Club

The Drama Club hosts their second Crochet and Knitting night. These nights are beginner friendly, and feature expert instruction by fellow club members looking to share their enthusiasm with new members. The event is not strictly limited to crochet and knitting, alternative crafts are encouraged. The Crafts Night will be hosted in the Atwood Memorial Center Maple Room from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 22nd

