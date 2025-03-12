Campus Events Weekend Outlook: March 13-16

Article By Eli Holm. Photo By Eli Holm.

Thursday March 13

IRB Office Hours for Human Subjects Research

The Institutional Review Board Office Hours gives students a chance to have an in-depth discussion on the approval process for research involving human subjects. The event is held virtually from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Zoom link can be found when RSVPing on HuskiesConnect. A prerecorded webinar presentation is also available here.

Affordability Workshop: The Textbook Timeline: How Faculty Choices Impact Student Success & Affordability

The University Library hosts another session in their Online Affordability Workshops. This time, they tackle the many issues facing students in the book-buying process, from how ordering impacts the Husky Bookstore to textbook choice and how the cost might impact students. The online workshop is hosted from 1 to 2:00 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on HuskiesConnect.

Migration to OneDrive – Working Session

The St. Cloud State Technology Services Department hosts a workshop to help faculty and staff in their switch to OneDrive. Technicians will help in the transfer from Home Directory (X Drive) to OneDrive and can answer any additional questions. The session is from 2 to 3:00 p.m. in Centennial Hall Computer Lab 455. In-person space is limited to 40 spots on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a Microsoft Teams Meeting for those unable to attend, as well as those who exceed the 40-person limit.

St. Cloud State University Multicultural Resource Center presents: Native History, Education, and Community Resilience

The University Library hosts a discussion with Dr. Rob Galler, a Professor of History, on his book Taking Charge, Marking Change: Native People and the Transition of Education from Stephan Mission to Crow Creek Tribal School. The discussion takes place in the James W. Miller Center, Room 122, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and is open to all.

Medtech Graduate Programs Information Session

The MedTech department hosts in-person and online sessions for students looking to earn their master’s degree in Medical Technology Quality, Applied Clinical Research, or the Regulatory Affairs and Services programs. The session will answer students’ questions on advancing their careers in the medical device industry and help international students and their needs. The event is being held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Plymouth at 9750 Rockford Rd Suite #100. You can register for free via Eventbrite. If joining for the Zoom Meeting, the meeting information will be sent out closer to the event.

Calvary College Nights: Ephesians

In their weekly series, the student-led Calvary College Ministry hosts “discussion, fellowship, and food,” engaging students with the gospel and accompanying conversation. This meeting will look at “The Epistle to the Ephesians” and feature a guest speaker to guide the service. College Nights take place every Thursday at the Calvary Community Church from 7 to 10 p.m.

Shamrock Shakes and Chill

ResLife hosts a St. Patrick’s themed food and game night. The signature dish is the Shamrock Shake, a popular St. Patrick’s Day drink. There will also be pizza, board games, and table tennis. The event is hosted in the Lawrence Hall Basement from 7 to 9:00 p.m.

Huskies Cinema: Moana 2

The Huskies Events and Activities Team continues its Bi-Weekly Huskies Cinema Series. This week’s film is Moana 2, the 2024 sequel to the 2016 hit. The film follows Moana as she travels to the far seas of Oceania on another adventure. Huskies Cinema is free to students with a valid St. Cloud State ID, and they are allowed 2 free guests with admission. Additional guests can purchase tickets for $5. A free concessions stand is available throughout the show. The pre-show begins at 7:30 in the Atwood Theatre, with the film starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 14

LinkedIn Seminar with Angelina Lisandrelli

Angelina Lisandrelli, Director of Regulatory & Quality at RespirTech, hosts an information presentation on the importance of LinkedIn in the professional field. The event is being held from 3 to 5:00 p.m. in Plymouth at 9750 Rockford Rd Suite No. 100. You can RSVP at HuskiesConnect.

Esports Game Night ft. League of Legends

The Esports Team hosts a League of Legends night using scrims mode. The event goes from 3 to 6:00 p.m. at the Esports Arena in the Atwood Memorial Center.

Women’s Only 1v1 Tennis Tournament – Registration Closes

Campus Recreation closes registration for their Women’s Only 1v1 Tennis Tournament. The free registration closes at 5 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Center in Hallenbeck Hall.

Huskies Cinema: Moana 2

The Huskies Events and Activities Team continues its Bi-Weekly Huskies Cinema Series. This week’s film is Moana 2, the 2024 sequel to the 2016 hit. The film follows Moana as she travels to the far seas of Oceania on another adventure. Huskies Cinema is free to students with a valid St. Cloud State ID, and they are allowed two free guests with admission. Additional guests can purchase tickets for $5. A free concessions stand is available throughout the show. The pre-show begins at 7:30 in the Atwood Theatre, with the film starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Huskies Cinema: Moana 2

The Huskies Events and Activities Team continues its Bi-Weekly Huskies Cinema Series. This week’s film is Moana 2, the 2024 sequel to the 2016 hit. The film follows Moana as she travels to the far seas of Oceania on another adventure. Huskies Cinema is free to students with a valid St. Cloud State ID, and they are allowed two free guests with admission. Additional guests can purchase tickets for $5. A free concessions stand is available throughout the show. The pre-show begins at 7:30 in the Atwood Theatre, with the film starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 16

MSA Annual Iftar Dinner

The Muslim Students Association hosts their Annual Iftar Dinner. “Iftar” is the meal eaten by Muslims after Sunset to break their fast during Ramadan. This event looks to be a welcoming space for students, staff, and community members to appreciate cultural differences and engage in interfaith dialogue. There will also be prizes throughout the night. The dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Atwood Ballroom.