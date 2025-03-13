Daylight Saving Time: A Local Outlook

Article by Alex Fern. Photo by Alex Fern.

It’s that time of year again. The day that some people love, or dread depending on who you ask.

Daylight savings time has been the source of much controversy over the past decade. With some calling for the practice to be abolished, and others in favor of keeping it.

According to a poll conducted by the AP in October of 2021, About 43% want year-round standard time, 32% want permanent daylight-saving time and 25% want to stick with the status quo.

St. Cloud State students seem to be divided on the issue. Both Junior Matt Larson and Freshman Eli Jazdzewski shared the sentiment of the 43%.

Larson said, “I’m cool with how the time is right now. I don’t have any complaints about the extra sun at night.”

Jazdzewski shared the same thought, but a little more radical, “I think we should just have the same times always. There isn’t really a point in switching twice a year, and I have always been a fan of the later sunlight as well.”

Others tend to just tackle life the way it is, people like Calvin Amundson-Geisel.

“I’m cool with the way it is right now to be honest,” Amundson-Geisel said, “The time switch is a little odd here and there, but it does fit the mood with the seasons in my opinion.”

Some people are lobbying for consistency in the daylight savings time throughout the U.S. But President Trump said earlier this week that “This is a fifty-fifty issue in our country.”

The Minnesota Legislature approved a bill to permanently recognize daylight saving time back in 2021. However, the law’s applicable impact is pending federal legislation to give more flexibility surrounding daylight saving time.

“The change is effective upon enactment of a federal law which authorizes states to make this change,” a Minnesota House of Representatives research report states.

It seems that this will be a split issue in government, but among the St. Cloud State student body, Husky Faithful are loving the late sun.