EDvantage: A New Initiative to Help Transfer Students

Article by Mason Voight. Photo by Kelly Magnuson.

The EDvantage program hopes to aid in student success while identifying the needs of transfer students. It is a completely new program here at St. Cloud State University and nothing like this has been attempted before.

The EDvantage program allows St. Cloud State University to identify potential transfer students as early as possible within their academic career. This program is designed to provide early course correction into aligned programs and provides guaranteed admission upon graduation from your community college.

A lot of community colleges do not have the resources to mandate advising meetings, says Director of Transfer Partnerships and Collaborations, Michael Coonen. “A lot of them don’t have the academic planning in place so the students are navigating on their own.”

“We are trying to position our students to be as successful as possible.” Coonen recognizes a big challenge for transfer students is that feeling of being left out and not getting involved with campus life. Coonen says,

“This program allows for early access to SCSU staff and resources to create a sense of community and support system. It creates a better familiarity with faculty and academic experience and collaborative programming with partner institutions creating an early sense of belonging.” “Yes the process itself is highly transactional still, but you have that corner of people. You have that support system here so we are not just dropping you off in the middle of campus and saying figure it out.”

The EDvantage program is currently being utilized at three colleges within the Minnesota State system. Ridgewater College was recently added to the list in Mar., following alongside North Hennepin Community College and St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Being part of the EDvantage program also introduces you to a scholarship opportunity. You must be an active participant within the program at an EDvantage partner school for at least two semesters. You must also have graduated from your AA, AS or articulated program in order to receive the SCSU Transfer EDvantage Scholarship.

Michael says one of the main end goals for the EDvantage program is to implement a transfer center on campus. He says,

“There is work that needs to be done with our transfer students once they get here through their first semester yet….Let’s use our transfer center as a launching pad for more transfer focused clubs and organizations.”

Plans to finalize the transfer center will be in discussion after commencement this year.