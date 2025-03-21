Empowering Futures: St. Cloud State University’s Career Center

Article by Lynn Karst. Photo by Lynn Karst.

The Career Center at St. Cloud State University plays a pivotal role in empowering students and alumni to achieve their professional goals.

Conveniently located in Centennial Hall, the center offers an array of resources and personalized guidance.

They help individuals navigate their academic pursuits, explore career possibilities, and transition into the workforce with confidence.

When students are asked if they plan to use the career center before graduation, many reply, “Yes, of course, ” said Elise Schmidt, a biomedical science student.

The center’s dedicated team understands the importance of first impressions, offering tailored assistance with crafting impactful resumes and cover letters that highlight a student’s unique skills and experiences.

They also provide access to tools like Big Interview, where students can practice answering common and challenging interview questions in a simulated environment.

This allows students to refine their communication skills and build self-assurance. For those who feel unsure about their future paths, the Career Center offers one-on-one career counseling to help students assess their interests, values, and strengths.

These counseling sessions provide invaluable insights that guide students in choosing a major or career that aligns with their aspirations and personal traits.

Through platforms like Handshake, the Career Center also connects students with a vast network of job and internship opportunities.

Tammison Smith, associate director for career development, said, “Big Interview is a web- based platform where students can practice interviewing. Students can then transition that into a real-world experience through something we do every Wednesday called Walk-in Wednesday.”

This enables them to gain practical experience and establish professional connections in their chosen fields.

Workshops and events hosted by the center, such as career fairs and networking opportunities, serve as bridges between students and potential employers.

For students considering graduate school, the center provides step-by-step guidance on researching programs, preparing applications, and presenting themselves as strong candidates.

A standout feature of the Career Center is the Husky Interest Assessment, a tool designed to help students discover their passions and connect them with relevant academic majors and career paths.

This personalized approach ensures that students make informed decisions that resonate with their goals and ambitions.

Additionally, the center offers a two-credit course, COLL 111, which focuses on career planning, self-discovery, and decision-making.

This structured program equips students with the tools and knowledge they need to confidently take charge of their career journeys.

The Career Center at St. Cloud State University is committed to being a supportive and reliable partner for every student.

Whether they are in the early stages of exploring their options, seeking an internship, preparing to graduate, or even navigating career changes as alumni.

By fostering a culture of growth, self-discovery, and professional development, the Career Center ensures that individuals are not just prepared for their careers but are also inspired to pursue their passions.

This dynamic and student-focused resource exemplifies the university’s dedication to helping its community succeed in an ever-changing and competitive world.