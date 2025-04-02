Experience Radio at St. Cloud State: KVSC Style

Article by Zach Rudeen. Photo by Zach Rudeen.

KVSC is a radio station at St. Cloud State University that is largely student run and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The station is in the Stewart Hall building on campus in the basement level. The listening radius is about 70 miles.

What KVSC is most known for is their trivia week which is the second biggest of such events in the country. This past year the theme was Halloween, hundreds of people volunteer every year and participate in making it happen.

This event is something KVSC is very known for, “oh your that radio station that does trivia,” said operations director Jim Gray, talking about people who recognize the radio station.

“Student support comes and goes, it’s about 60-75% of our workers,” said Gray.

There’s opportunities to get experience on air calling sports games through KVSC, directing music shows and many more. It’s a great way to help build a resume using professional equipment and getting reps with real listeners tuning in.

Currently over 30 students are involved at KVSC. Each student is in charge of a different aspect at the station and has a different responsibility.

When you visit KVSC and go into one of the studios you will notice thousands of CD’s in shelves on the walls.

“We’re at about 80,000 total CD’s and about 70,000 pieces of vinyl, we take in about 30 a day,” Gray described.

All the music you could ever imagine and more is sitting downstairs in Stewart Hall in the KVSC headquarters.