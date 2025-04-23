How Pope Francis Impacted the St. Cloud State Student Body

Article by Alex Fern. Photo by Alex Fern.

The death of Pope Francis sent shockwaves throughout the world.

The ripple effect was felt throughout America, with President Trump calling for the Country’s flag to be at half-mast out of respect to the former leader of the Catholic Church.

In St. Cloud, the ripple reached deeper. Students across campus and in the St. Cloud State Newman Center felt the profound loss that the Pope left behind.

“For some kids, this is really the only people that they know,” said campus ministry director Philip Shefveland. “We usually take Monday off after the easter festivities, but I have received a lot of messages from our friends.”

Francis is the first Pope to die in office since Pope John Paul II passed away in 2005. Pope Benedict XVI resigned the papacy in 2013.

Shefveland is choosing to remember the former Pontifex by what he preached: kindness and open arms.

“A couple of years ago, we (A mission trip) went to the Mexico-U.S. Border, and that was inspired by Francis and his words about how we need to care for the migrants and the displaced. We just need to remember to have love for all people.”