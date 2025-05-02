Lack of Severe Weather Causes Dissonance Between Campus Community and Meteorologists

Article by Alex Fern. Photo by Alex Fern.

With the coming of spring brings humidity to the Midwest. And with humidity, the chances of severe weather increases.

We saw this flesh out on Monday, April 28, when the city of St. Cloud was put into a “Level Four Extreme Weather Threat” according to FOX Weather.

But St. Cloud was barely touched, receiving only .64 inches of rain at the beginning of the week. This compounded with the weather forecast has St. Cloud State students trying to wrap their heads around what to expect with weather in the Granite City.

“I feel like I’ve just learned to prepare for anything at this point,” SCSU student Alyssa Stamer said, “The weather fluctuates a lot and that has an impact on campus.”

With the forecasts calling for severe weather and there not being much (if any) impact on St. Cloud, it began to grow a dissonance between the forecasters and the people who listen to them.

“Honestly, forecasts are always a gamble,” SCSU student Kayden Daniels said, “I don’t really think it’s reliable in my opinion.”

It is important to remember that the safest way to stay updated about severe weather is by checking your local news and weather reports.