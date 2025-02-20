Mental Health Awareness at St. Cloud State University

Article by Christina Moonsamy. Photo by Christina Moonsamy.

According to the American College Health Association (ACHA), approximately 76% of students were facing mental health issues while 53% reported feeling loneliness and 13% had intentionally hurt themselves within the year of 2024.

Saint Cloud State University prioritizes the mental health of their students by offering a variety of services located in Eastman Hall. There are a certified board of doctors and nurse practitioners to aid in not just your mental health but your overall wellbeing as a student. Saint Cloud State University has Counseling and Psychological services which consists of licensed medical professional to help with the pressures of life and being a student.

“Nobody is going to judge,,” Kritika Bahawal, a student here at St Cloud State says. Confidentiality is taken very seriously and you can be sure that whatever you say will be kept strictly between you and your therapist.

“Just walk in and see how it goes,” Emmanuel Owanga, another student says. The Mental Health and Wellness center offers walk-in and same day appointments. In addition, they also virtual appointments.

There are multiple after hours care available as well and can be found on Saint Cloud State’s website. After hours care options include a crisis line and suicide prevention line.

There are also events and support group meetings that take place at Eastman Hall that specialize in mental health struggles and all this information can be found on Huskies Connect or on the university website.

One of the events hosted by the center is “Destress with Pets” which consists of animal therapy where you can spend time cuddling with furry friends in Eastman Hall or in Atwood every Tuesday from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The next time you feel as if you have no one to talk to or feel overwhelmed by school or life, just know that help is right at your front door.