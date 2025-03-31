Playing Pickleball Raises Dementia Awareness

Article by Matthew Moorlach. Photo by Matthew Moorlach.

Dementia is a well-known illness that causes memory loss in many people, but playing a simple sport like pickleball can help raise awareness and prevent it.

At Whitney Recreational Center in St. Cloud, there was a pickleball tournament on Saturday, March 22 hosted by the Dementia Community Action Network.

“We are raising money that will help people living with dementia and support their caregivers as well,” said event coordinator Tami Kolbinger.

Dementia is most known for causing memory loss, but it can also cause hallucinations, aphasia, and confusion.

“About 35% of all Alzheimer’s type dementia can be preventable by behavioral choices. The best ways are keeping your mind active, keeping physically active, managing what you eat, and socializing,” said Kolbinger.

Pickleball is great for socialization, physical activity, and cognitive activity due to needing to keep score.

Lyle Paavola, one of the pickleball players, said, “It’s a good sport for older people like myself. It’s a good workout.”

The more active people are throughout life, the stronger your mind and body will feel. The chemical serotonin is released in your brain when you perform physical activity, which can help you cognitively. So, the people who played pickleball will feel the effects physically and mentally.

“You get your heart rate going really well, it’s a great physical experience and its really good for you,” said pickleball player Jim Metz.

Everyone is able to enjoy pickleball. From the friendly people to the fast-paced action, there is something for everyone.

“I love the game; I also love the camaraderie and the people that play. My wife and I have been playing for about 7 years together and we have met so many people,” said Metz.

Dementia does have a stigma attached to it because it is an invisible disease, but events like this help bring awareness to it. The Dementia Community Action Network plans on hosting a similar event next year.