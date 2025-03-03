Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

March 3, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 52 F and a low of about 36 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the SE will make the make temperatures feel a little cooler than they are, but not too much since temperatures are above freezing. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers as the evening approaches.

March 4, 2025 – On Tuesday, temperatures in Saint Cloud will cool off with a high of about 47 F and low of about 26 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the NNE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 40 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 14 F. The skies will be cloudy producing rain showers in the morning along with snow showers in the evening as temperatures cool down.

March 5, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 38 F and a low of about 23 F. Winds of 20 to 30 mph from the NNW can make the warmest temperatures feel about 26 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 6 F. Snow is expected in the morning and is expected to stop in the afternoon leaving the skies partly cloudy.

March 6, 2025 – On Thursday, temperatures in Saint Cloud will start to warm up with a high of about 44 F and a low of about 24 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the WSW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 37 F and coldest temperatures feel about 11 F. The skies throughout the day will be mostly cloudy.

March 7, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 43 F and a low of about 25 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 35 F and coldest temperatures about 13 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.