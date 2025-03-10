Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

March 10, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect a high of about 70 F and a low of about 37 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph coming from the SW will make the temperatures feel slightly colder than they are. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

March 11, 2025 – On Tuesday, temperatures cool off in Saint Cloud with a high of about 38 F and a low of about 19 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the NNW will make warmest temperatures feel about 32 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 9 F. The skies throughout the day will be mainly clear with a few clouds in the sky every now and then.

March 12, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud will see a high of about 54 F and a low of about 32 F. Winds throughout the day will remain calm not having much effect of how the temperature feels. The skies throughout the day will be mainly cloudy.

March 13, 2025 – On Thursday, temperatures in Saint Cloud will warm up with a high of about 61 F and a low of about 33 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph coming from the SE will make the temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder than they are. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

March 14, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 68 F and a low of about 45 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph coming from the SE will make the coldest temperatures feel about 10 degrees colder than they are. The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.