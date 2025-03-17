Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

March 17, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 54 F with a low around 24 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the S will make the temperatures feel slightly colder than they are. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

March 18, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 46 F a low around 32 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the NE will make warmest temperatures feel about 39 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 21 F. The skies throughout the day will be mainly cloudy. There is also a chance of snow later that night.

March 19, 2025 – On Wednesday, temperatures continue to cool down in Saint Cloud with a high around 40 F and a low around 28 F. Winds of 15 to 25 mph coming from the N will make the warmest temperatures feel about 30 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 14 F. The skies throughout the day will be cloudy.

March 20, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 44 F and a low of about 22 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from W-NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 39 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 13 F. The skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny with a few clouds in the sky.

March 21, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 49 F and a low of about 27 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the S will make the warmest temperatures feel about 45 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 19 F. The skies throughout the day will be mostly cloudy.