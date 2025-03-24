Saint Cloud Weather Forecast 

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

March 24, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 47 F and a low of about 24 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 43 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 15 F. The skies throughout the day will be mainly sunny with a few clouds in the sky.

March 25, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 48 F and a low of about 28 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 44 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 20 F. The skies throughout the will be partly cloudy. Wet snow or rain is possible throughout the day.

March 26, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 53 F and a low of about 29 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the WNW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 49 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 21 F. The skies throughout the day will be mostly cloudy.

March 27, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 59 F and a low of about 35 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the ESE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 55 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 26 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

March 28, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 61 F and a low of about 38 F. Winds of 15 to 20 mph from the E will make the warmest temperatures feel about 55 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 27 F. The skies throughout day will be partly cloudy. Rain showers are possible in the evening.