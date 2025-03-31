Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

March 31, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 40 F and a low of about 23 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 35 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 14 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

April 1, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 37 F and a low of about 23 F. Winds of 15 to 25 mph from the ESE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 26 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 8 F. The skies throughout the day will be cloudy. Snow showers are expected to start in the afternoon and will continue into the night producing one to three inches of snow.

April 2, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 38 F and a low of about 30 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the ENE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 29 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 19 F. The skies throughout the day will be cloudy. Snow is expected in the morning, transitioning to a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon, before changing back to snow later in the day, producing an additional one to two inches of accumulation on top of what falls on Tuesday.

April 3, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 41 F and a low of about 29 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the WNW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 32 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 18 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

April 4, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 47 F and a low of about 22 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the W will make the warmest temperatures feel about 43 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 13 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.