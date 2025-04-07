Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

April 7, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 37 F and a low of about 21 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the N will make the warmest temperatures feel about 31 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 11 F. The skies throughout the day will be sunny.

April 8, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 45 F and a low of about 21 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the SSE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 40 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 11 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

April 9, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 52 F and a low of about 31 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the SSE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 48 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 24 F. The skies throughout the day will be cloudy. There is a chance of rain to develop in the afternoon, continuing to the late afternoon and into the night.

April 10, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 56 F and a low of about 35 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 52 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 26 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of rain for the morning.

April 11, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 56 F and a low of about 35 F. Winds will be slight to none having little effect on the temperature. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.