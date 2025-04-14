Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

April 14, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 47 F and a low of about 39 F. Winds of 20 to 30 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 37 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 28 F. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of occasional rain showers.

April 15, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 53 F and a low of about 32 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 45 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 21 F. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout the day, with a few clouds drifting by.

April 16, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 61 F and a low of about 31 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the SE will make the warmest temperatures about 56 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 20 F. Skies will be mainly sunny throughout day, with a few clouds coming and going.

April 17, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 62 F and a low of about 43 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the NNE will make the warmest temperatures feel about 59 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 36 F. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day, with rain showers developing in the afternoon and continuing into the night.

April 19, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 56 F and a low of about 43 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the NNW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 51 F and the coldest temperatures feel about 35 F. Skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.