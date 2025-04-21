Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

April 21, 2025 – On Monday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 60 F and a low of about 39 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the NW will not have much impact during the warmer parts of the day, but during the colder morning and evening hours, it will feel more like 33 F. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of rain in the morning hours.

April 22, 2025 – On Tuesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 61 F and a low of about 42 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the SSW will not have much impact during the warmer parts of the day, but during the colder morning and evening hours, it will feel more like 35 F. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of rain showers in the morning.

April 23, 2025 – On Wednesday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 66 F and a low of about 40 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the SE will not have much impact during the warmer parts of the day, but during the colder morning and evening hours, it will feel more like 35 F. Skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

April 24, 2025 – On Thursday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 58 F and a low of about 43 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the NE will not have much impact during the warmer parts of the day, but during the colder morning and evening hours, it will feel more like 36 F. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day, with rain showers beginning early in the morning and continuing into the evening.

April 25, 2025 – On Friday, Saint Cloud can expect to have a high of about 61 F and a low of about 40 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph from the N will not have much impact during the warmer parts of the day, but during the colder morning and evening hours, it will feel more like 31 F. Skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.