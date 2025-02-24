Saint Cloud Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

Monday 24 Feb. 2025 – Temperatures finally start to warm up in Saint Cloud after a bitterly cold last week with a high of about 46 F and a low of about 35 F. Winds of 10 to 20 mph coming from the W will make the coldest temperatures feel about 25 F and warmest temperatures feel about 39 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday 25 Feb. 2025 – Temperatures will stay warm in Saint Cloud with a high of about 44 F and a low of about 27 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the SSW will make coldest temperatures feel about 19 F and the warmest temperatures feel about 40 F. The skies throughout the day will be overcast.

Wednesday 26 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud will see a high of about 45 F and a low of about 31 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph coming from the NW will make the coldest temperatures feel about 21 F and warmest temperatures feel about 39 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

Thursday 27 Feb. 2025 – Temperatures in Saint Cloud continue to stay warm with a high of about 46 F and a low of about 28 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph coming from the WNW will make the coldest temperatures feel about 17 F and the warmest temperatures feel about 40 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.

Friday 28 Feb. 2025 – Temperatures will start to cool down in Saint Cloud with a high of about 36 F and a low of about 25 F. Winds of 20 to 30 mph coming from the WNW will make the coldest temperatures feel about 9 F and the warmest temperatures feel about 24 F. The skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day.