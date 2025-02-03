Saint Cloud Weekly Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo Elijah Arellano.

Monday 03 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud will have a high around 18 Fahrenheit (F) and low around -2 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph coming from the N-NW will make the warmest temperatures feel closer to 6 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -20 F. Saint Cloud can also expect to get 3 to 5 inches of snow with a storm coming in from the west. The Snow will start in the early morning and continue on and off throughout the day and ending later in evening.

Tuesday 04 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 20 F and a low around -2 F. Winds of 5 mph coming from the N-NE can make the warmest temperatures feel about 13 F and the lowest temperatures feel about -12 F. The skies in Saint Cloud will be cloudy and will potentially produce a few flurries throughout the day, but nothing too dramatic.

Wednesday 05 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 15 F and a low about 5 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the E-SE can make the warmest temperatures feel about 4 F and make the coldest temperatures feel cold as -8 F. Snow is also expected for Saint Cloud, with an expected 1 to 3 inches from a storm coming in from the west. Snow fall should be starting in the mid to late afternoon.

Thursday 06 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 11 F and a low around -6 F. Winds of 15-25 mph coming from the W-NW can make the warmest temperatures feel about -8 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -30 F. The skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day but will start to be fully covered by clouds as the day goes on.

Friday 07 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 20 F and a low around 7 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the W-SW can make the warmest temperatures feel about 10 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -6 F. The skies will be cloudy all day with potentially some light snowfall starting later that night.