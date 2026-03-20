Seeking Refuge: One Church’s Journey to Owning a Building

Article by Wyatt Wolf. Photo by Wyatt Wolf.

Refuge Church is seeking to purchase the building it has rented for more than 21 years in downtown St. Cloud, which looks to expand its ministries and outreach programs.

The church, founded by pastor Dominic Dinger and his wife, Danielle Dinger, began with small Bible studies and a handful of folding chairs.

As the group grew, they began holding services outside Lake George. When the weather became too cold, the church moved its gatherings to a local funeral home, where it met for several years.

But now, Refuge once again stands at a moment of faith and is ready to take the next steps of making this place truly their own. They are attempting to take a leap of faith with their community to buy their current building that the Dingers have been renting for over 20 years.

“We’ve been talking about it for years as we’ve been slowly taking over more and more space within this building,” Dinger said. “If we can buy this and our mortgage is about where our rent is right now, we could double our square footage without increasing our expenses,” Dinger said.

The church now hopes to raise $3.5 million to purchase the building and expand ministry opportunities. The additional space would allow the church to grow its outreach programs, youth ministry, and community services.

Refuge Church leaders say the effort to purchase the building reflects the church’s long-term commitment to the St. Cloud community. If successful, they hope the expanded space will allow the church to continue growing its ministries while providing more opportunities to serve and connect with residents in the years ahead.