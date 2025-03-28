St. Cloud State Community Gathers for an Opportunity to Make a Difference

Article by Alex Fern. Photo by Alex Fern.

St. Cloud State University in partnership with the Nursing Program and the Red Cross hosted a blood drive at the Atwood Memorial Center on Thursday, March 27.

The event lasted seven full hours and nearly 50 students turned out for the event. Including nursing students as well as adults.

The need for blood has been felt within the Red Cross, and the turnout will certainly go a long way to helping fulfill those needs.

“There is always a critical need for blood,” blood drive worker Robyn Luttrell said, “With all of the natural disasters we have going on, it is making the need for blood extra critical.”

Healthy individuals can donate blood every 56 days (six times per year) which means that there are multiple opportunities to contribute. That need to contribute is felt in the student body.

“As a student, I love to contribute because there are a ton of American’s who need our help, and if I can help anyone, it’s worth the shot,” said St. Cloud State student Makenzie Headlee.

For information on how you can donate, please visit the Red Cross at their website.