St. Cloud State University Now Offers Narcan

Article by Lynn Karst. Photo by Lynn Karst.

St. Cloud State University is taking proactive steps to ensure the well-being and safety of its student body by providing Narcan.

This medication can be found in all Automated External Defibrillators (AED) boxes throughout the campus, with clear instructions posted on each box.

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a medication specifically designed to counteract the effects of opioid overdoses. Opioid overdoses can present symptoms such as pinpoint pupils, loss of consciousness, and difficulties breathing.

Narcan works by quickly reversing these effects. This rapid response can be crucial in saving lives during an overdose emergency.

It is often administered by first responders, but it can also be used by bystanders or family members who are trained to recognize the signs of an overdose.

By placing Narcan in AED boxes, the university is making it readily available in locations where it can be swiftly accessed during emergencies.

This measure reflects the university’s commitment to the health and safety of its students.

With Narcan readily available, students can feel more secure knowing that they have the means to respond effectively in the event of an overdose, potentially saving lives and fostering a culture of care and responsibility within the campus community.

The distribution of Narcan across the campus has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of training resources and the State of Minnesota. This initiative ensures that all students have free access to this critical medication.

Thanks to these efforts, students at St. Cloud State University will now have reliable access to this life-saving treatment.

Jen Johnson, the Director for Prevention & Health Promotion at St. Cloud State, said, “Although our school doesn’t have many drug-related issues, campuses around the country do. So having Narcan is a preventative measure for us here at SCSU.”

There are varying opinions concerning the availability of Narcan on campus. The majority of students appreciate its presence, as it does not inconvenience them and could prove beneficial in emergency situations.

“I think it’s a good thing, especially when emergencies come up. Nearby people can simply take one and use it,” said Ellie Meyers, a student at St. Cloud State.

Oppositely, many staff members express concerns that the presence of Narcan in campus facilities may negatively impact the institution’s image, particularly during tours attended by parents and prospective students.

In addition to making Narcan accessible, the university is offering in-person training sessions on how to use the medication. These training sessions will be held on Feb. 27, March 25, and April 28 at noon in the Atwood Mississippi Room.

During these sessions, students and faculty will receive hands-on experience and valuable knowledge on how to administer Narcan effectively.

This training aims to empower the university community to act quickly and confidently in the event of an opioid overdose, potentially saving lives.

By providing a means to reverse the effects of an overdose, Narcan not only saves lives but also offers individuals a second chance to seek treatment and recovery from substance use disorders.

By implementing these measures, St. Cloud State University is fostering a safer campus environment and ensuring that students have the resources and knowledge needed to respond to opioid-related emergencies.

For additional information concerning Narcan or other health resources, the Public Safety Department serves as an excellent source.