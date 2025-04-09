St. Cloud Voters Approve Referendum to Upgrade Local High School

Article by Luke Paider. Photo by Luke Paider.

On Tuesday, April 8, the school district residents of St. Cloud responded to a special election by voting “yes” to dedicating 50 million tax dollars to the improvement of Apollo High School and another 15 million tax dollars to building a multipurpose indoor sports complex on Apollo’s campus.

The first question on the ballot related to the improvements such as, more secure entrances, a storm shelter, and new fire preventatives. Of the respective 6,500 voting participants 62% voted in favor. The second question, which could not pass without approval of the first, did so with 54% voting “yes”.

Currently, Apollo High School is the only school in the district that does not have controlled entrances. Apollo High School was built in 1970 and is outdated. This referendum will bring Apollo High School up to the same standards as its newer sister school districts. The money will also be used to add classrooms for art, science and music.

Jack Kimbler, a St. Cloud State student who voted to pass each item on the docket said, “There will be other students going through the school who will be the future generation, and even though they can’t vote themselves, it does matter that we vote on their behalf and within their interests.”

The taxes for these upgrades will be paid by citizens of St. Cloud who own a house at the value of $250,000 or more. The tax add on will be $39.96 per year for the next 20 years.





