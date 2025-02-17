St. Cloud Weekly Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

Monday 17 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud will start this week out bitterly cold with a low around -20 F and a high around -5 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph coming from the NW will make the coldest temperatures feel about -47 F, and the warmest temperatures feel about -25 F. The skies throughout the day will remain mostly clear. The National Weather Service has put out an Extreme Cold Warning starting 12 a.m. that excepted to last until 10 a.m. There has also been issued an Extreme Cold Watch until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Note that a warning means temperatures are expected to be dangerously cold, while a watch means that conditions are favorable for those dangerously cold temperatures to occur.

Tuesday 18 Feb. 2025 – Temperatures in Saint Cloud are still expected to be bitterly cold throughout the morning with a low around -26 F and a high around 0 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the NW will make the coldest temperatures feel about -46 F and the warmest temperatures feel about -14 F. The skies throughout the day will remain mostly clear. Once again, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch until 10 a.m. It would not be surprising for that to turn into an Extreme Cold Warning with temperatures potentially becoming dangerously cold.

Wednesday 19 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a low around -20 F and a high 3 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the NW can make the coldest temperatures feel about -47 F and the warmest temperatures feel about -10 F. The skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday 20 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud will start to warm up a bit, and can expect a low around -13 F and high around 11 F. Winds of 5 mph coming from the NW can make the coldest temperatures feel about -25 F and the warmest temperatures feel about 3 F. The skies throughout the day are expected to be mainly sunny with a few clouds that come and go throughout the day.

Friday 21 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a low around -12 F and a high around 14 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph coming from the S can make the coldest temperatures feel about -28 F and the warmest temperatures feel about 4 F. The skies throughout the day will be partly cloudy.