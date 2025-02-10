St. Cloud Weekly Weather Forecast

Article by Elijah Arellano. Photo by Elijah Arellano.

Monday, 10 Feb. 2025 – After a snowy week, Saint Cloud will start this week off with some cold weather with a high of around 9 Fahrenheit (F) and a low around -9 F. Winds of 10 to 15 mph from the W-NW will make the warmest temperatures feel closer to -7 F and the coldest temperatures feel closer to -30F. The skies in the morning will be clear, but as the day goes on, clouds will start to cover the sky and possibly producing a few flurries.

Tuesday, 11 Feb. 2025 – Temperatures continue to drop with a high around 0 F and a low around -17 F. Winds of 5 mph from the W will make the warmest temperatures feel about -11 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -31 F. The skies will be partly cloudy throughout the whole day.

Wednesday, 12 Feb. 2025 – The Temperatures remain cold with a high around 9 F and a low around -16 F. Winds of 5 mph from the NW will make the warmest temperatures feel about 0 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -29 F. The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday, 13 Feb. 2025 – Saint Cloud can expect to have a high around 3 F and a low around -10 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph from the W-SW will make the warmest temperatures feel about -10 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -25 F. The skies throughout the day will remain mostly clear with a few clouds in the sky.

Friday, 14 Feb. 2025 – Temperature will start to rise with a high 15 F and a low -7 F. Winds of 5 to 10 mph make the warmest temperatures feel about 1 F and the coldest temperatures feel about -27 F. It is likely to snow on and off starting in the mid to late afternoon giving Saint Cloud roughly one to three inches of snow.