Student Government Elections On Second Day of Voting

Article by Eli Holm. Cover Photo from @scsustudentgovernment on Instagram.

Student Government Voting for the academic year Fall 2025 to Spring 2026 is now open. Voting is currently on its second day and will close on Wednesday, April 2nd at 5:00 p.m.

This election will decide three positions in student government, all senator positions, and the President and Vice President positions.

Photo from @scsu_missioncollide on Instagram.

The Presidential race is a one-ticket ballet with Anindya Das running with his Vice Presidential candidate Tushar Joshi. Das currently serves as the Chief Justice of SGA and has previously served as the Constitution Chair, Parliamentarian, and Election Committee Chair. Das has run his campaign on increased campus safety, parking reform, on-campus resources, career opportunity expansion, alumni outreach, and student health coverage. Joshi is currently the Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and has listed his experience in budgeting and student advocacy throughout the campaign trail.

The Senate races include:

Campus Services

Athletics

International Student Affairs

Residence Hall Association

Campus Involvement

Legislative Affairs

Public Relations

Academics

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

At-Large

The Student Government Election Committee says this is an opportunity for students to have a say in the leadership that represents them throughout their academic life. They encourage all students to vote.

Students can vote for elections Here.