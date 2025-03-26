Weekend Outlook: Campus Events for March 27 to 30

Article by Eli Holm. Photo by Eli Holm.

Thursday, March 27

Blood Drive

The Nursing Club hosts a blood drive for the Red Cross. People are encouraged to donate blood to help patients in need, and while saving lives, they’ll also receive a $10 Amazon gift card. To donate blood, you must call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: “SCSU” to schedule an appointment. You can also book an appointment through the Blood Donor App. The blood donation center will be in the Cascade Room in the Atwood Memorial Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

IRB Office Hours for Human Subjects Research

The Institutional Review Board Office Hours allow students to have an in-depth discussion on the approval process for research involving human subjects. The event is held virtually from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The Zoom link can be found here. A prerecorded webinar presentation is also available here.

Alnwick Application Lab

The Center for International Studies hosts a session for students who need help with their study abroad application to Alnwick Castle in England. The Lab takes place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Room in the Atwood Memorial Center.

Using Graduate Student Online Forms: Drop-In Session

The School of Graduate Studies hosts an online drop-in session for all graduate students, faculty, and advisors. Graduate students are required to submit online forms to complete their program, so this session will help with the submission process and completion deadlines. The online session will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. and the Zoom link can be accessed here by using the passcode: forms.

Calvary College Nights: Ephesians

In their weekly series, the student-led Calvary College Ministry hosts “discussion, fellowship, and food,” engaging students with the gospel and accompanying conversation. This meeting will look at “The Epistle to the Ephesians” and feature a guest speaker to guide the service. College Nights take place every Thursday at the Calvary Community Church from 7 to 10 p.m.

Huskies Cinema: Mufasa: The Lion King

The Huskies Events and Activities Team continues their biweekly Huskies Cinema series with Mufasa: The Lion King. The film is a prequel to the classic Disney film and follows a young Mufasa on a journey across the prairie. Huskies Cinema is free to students with a valid St. Cloud State ID, and they are allowed 2 free guests with admission. Additional guests can purchase tickets for $5. A free concessions stand is available throughout the show. The pre-show begins at 7:30 in the Atwood Theatre, with the film starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 28

Magic the Gathering Tournament

The Drama Club hosts a Magic: The Gathering Draft Tournament. Because this is a draft tournament, participants do not need to bring their deck. You can learn about this playing format here. The tournament has a $20 entrance fee, with players having the chance to win a $50 gift basket. Players can pay with cash or Venmo when they arrive. The tournament starts at 6:00 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center Alumni Room.

Building Battle Finals

Reslife finishes its Building Battle series with the final competition between the dorms. They’ll be facing off on Super Smash Bros and Mario Kart in the Esports Arena starting at 6:45 p.m.

Huskies Cinema: Mufasa: The Lion King

Saturday, March 29

Huskies Cinema: Mufasa: The Lion King

