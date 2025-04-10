Women’s Center Leads Efforts for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Article by Lynn Karst. Photo by Lynn Karst.

April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a time dedicated to raising awareness, supporting survivors, and promoting prevention efforts.

At the forefront of this important cause is the Women’s Center at St. Cloud State University (SCSU), which has been a beacon of advocacy and education for the campus community.

Throughout this month, the Women’s Center is hosting a series of events and initiatives aimed at fostering dialogue, empowering survivors, and encouraging active bystander intervention.

“We’ll be handing out flower growing kits for students as an act of a fresh start, ” said Javelia Morrison-Galimore the programming and outreach assistant for the Women’s Center.

These programs are designed to engage students, faculty, and staff in meaningful conversations about consent, respect, and the importance of standing against sexual violence.

The Women’s Center, located on the second floor of the Atwood Memorial Center, has long been a hub for gender equity and social justice.

Its resources include educational presentations, workshops, and access to basic needs supplies.

During SAAM, the center amplifies its efforts, inviting the campus community to participate in activities that highlight the importance of solidarity and allyship.

As part of the month-long awareness campaign, the Women’s Center welcomes donations to support its initiatives and provides essential resources for survivors and advocacy programs.

Contributions help ensure that these vital efforts continue to thrive and reach those in need. Those interested in donating can visit the Women’s Center website for more information.

To join the conversation and show your support, the Women’s Center encourages everyone to share posts on social media throughout April using the hashtags: #WEAREBOLD, #WEAREHERE, #WEARESCSU, #WEARESURVIVORS, #WEAREVICTIMS, #WEAREACTIVEBYSTANDERS, and #WEAREALLIES.

These hashtags serve as a rallying cry, uniting voices in the fight against sexual violence.

“At the end of the month, we’re gonna pick a winner. The winner does get a swag bag,” said Irene Sunny Thakidiyel, a graduate assistant for the Office for Institutional Equity and Access.

For more information about the Women’s Center, its SAAM initiatives, or to make a donation, visit their website.

Together, we can create a safer, more inclusive community where everyone feels supported and empowered.